Entrenadora deportiva comparte fotos de su barriga posparto y luce así
Síguenos en Facebook
Emily Skye publicó una instantánea de su barriga, 23 días después de dar a luz a su hija. Ella es una influencer de Instagram seguida por casi 2.2 millones de personas, quienes son amantes de la alimentación saludable y del deporte.
Vestida con un sujetador deportivo y un pantalón corto de entrenamiento, Emily Skye se expuso frente al espejo con su vientre hinchado. Por su total transparencia, ella fue felicitada por sus suscriptores. Asimismo, la entrenadora deportiva recibió más de 112,000 me gusta en su foto y miles de comentarios.
También la ‘fitgirl’ publicó recientemente una foto donde aparece a pocos días de dar a luz con su bebé en brazos. En la siguiente toma, su estómago podría hacer creer que todavía estaba encinta. “Solo cinco días después de alumbrar a Mia, parezco una mujer embarazada de seis meses”, dijo en la descripción.
I barely recognise myself when I look in the mirror! . I’m far from a “glam mum” HAHA! – I currently live in what you could call “granny undies”, it hurts to do much with the stitches from my episiotomy, and feeding is extremely painful – I had no idea it would be this bad! My back is still really sore and when I walk around it literally feels like my insides are going to fall out. I also had diastasis recti that was 3 finger widths apart the day after giving birth. . My pregnancy was not how I thought it would be, I thought I’d be exercising regularly the whole way through but that did not happen as I was sick a lot of the time and had back pain that made it hard to just walk around the house. I ended up gaining over 21kg during my pregnancy in fat, fluid, baby, placenta etc. . So many people told me I would “bounce right back” after giving birth like a lot of other fit women do. – Well that’s definitely not the case for me! It’s only 5 days after I gave birth to Mia and I look about 6 or so months pregnant. I can tell I’m going to have a LOT of hard work ahead of me to get fit and strong again which I KNOW I can do but it’s not my priority right now – spending this time with my daughter is. Getting my “body back” can take a back seat for the time being… I’ll get there in a realistic time frame & I refuse to put pressure on myself to get there. . I am SO blessed and beyond happy to bring home my baby girl Mia today. I feel completely content. I look at her and start crying because of the overwhelming love I have for her and I love my body SO much for growing this precious little person. . . #5dayspostpartum #mumlife #bodypositive #blessed .
Sus seguidoras estaban preocupadas por la metamorfosis de su cuerpo y el aumento de peso durante sus 9 meses. “Tengo un montón de comentarios de las mujeres que están preocupadas por el aumento de peso y celulitis durante el embarazo. Quiero decirles que engordar es completamente normal cuando estás gestando”, indicó.
La entrenadora concluyó el debate con un mensaje de motivación: “Tomará mucho trabajo recuperar la fuerza y la forma física, pero si me comprometo y si soy consecuente, creo que llegaré”, indicó.
Este tipo de publicación es una buena forma de decirles a las mujeres que el cuerpo perfecto que abunda en las redes sociales solo se logra con mucha perseverancia.
Te puede interesar
- Así prepara Jennifer Garner el desayuno que la mantiene en forma
- Este es el desayuno de Pippa Middleton para mantenerse en forma
- 4 alimentos que te ayudarán a producir colágeno de forma natural
- 4 tips de la dermatóloga de Kendall y Kylie Jenner para cuidar la piel La dermatóloga de Kylie y Kendall Jenner reveló algunos secretos de las celebridades para cuidar su piel. (Foto: Instagram/KendallJenner) Síguenos en Facebook Para Kendall y Kylie J
- Arrugas a los 20: ¿por qué sucede esto?