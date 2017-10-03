Sexy chica fitness ha dejado a miles de usuarios asombrados con su pasado

Isabela Fernandez es una chica fitness que dejó sorprendidos a miles de usuarios de las redes sociales. Ella publicó una foto en Instagram que ahora tiene 6 mil ‘me gusta’ y los comentarios son diversos.
Esta chica ha demostrado que cuando existe dedicación, los cambios se comienzan a dar. Ella pasó mucho tiempo en el gimnasio para poder aumentar masa muscular en todo su cuerpo.
Ella ahora está muy feliz de mostrar todas sus virtudes, y por supuesto su cuenta de Instagram ha comenzado a aumentar en seguidores. Incluso algunos piden que sea su personal trainer.
La chica cuelga en su cuenta de Instagram: fotos, rutinas y la alimentación. Esto es muy importante para ella, ya que no hubiese conseguido resultados sino mantenía las comidas adecuadas para conseguir sus metas.
Ella ahora hace negocio porque se ha convertido en una influencer en Instagram. Miles de marcas ahora la han buscado para poder publicitarse y le regalan miles de cosas con relación a la vida fitness.
2014 -> 2017 REAL PROGRESS IS GRADUAL. This took me years of hard work. If you're going into fitness expecting to change your body in a week, don't even bother. Seriously. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Fitness is a journey, and a long one at that!If you've only recently started going to the gym, you will be at a different level to other people who have been going for years. "Don't compare your chapter 1 to someone's chapter 100" it doesn't work like that. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Be patient with it, do it for the long-term benefits instead of just for short-term results. I've injured myself before and had to start all over, been unmotivated, and even gone through periods of giving up. All of this just made me appreciate fitness more as a lifestyle, instead of a quick-fix! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do it for the journey and the results will always find their way to you. p.s. new YouTube video out ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join the booty guide fam : www.belafernandez.com @belasfitguide