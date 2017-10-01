Fisicoculturista dejó el ejercicio y su transformación impresionó a miles

Jolene Jones es una mujer de 26 años que dedicó gran parte de su vida al deporte del fisicoculturismo. Con una figura envidiable, decidió tomar una radical decisión y ahora su historia está dando viralizándose en Instagram.
¿Qué pasó? Jones decidió dejar de lado el ejercicio y la transformación que sufrió su cuerpo, esto ha llamado la atención de miles de personas en las redes sociales como Instagram.
En Instagram compartió una foto del cambio radical de su físico y ya suma más de 143,000 likes y más de 47.000 shares.
En una entrevista para Metro UK, Jones habló de la transformación que le tardó seis meses. “Me di cuenta de que ya no era mi pasión cuando despreciaba estar allí”, declaró. “¿Y para qué?, ¿qué estaba tratando de mejorar? ¿A quién estaba tratando de impresionar?”, concluyó.
Body builder to body lover. This isn't your typical transformation photo. I went from being controlled by my grueling gym regimen and weighing chicken and having protein shakes in my purse to fully enjoying a social life. Some people might say this is "letting yourself go" but you can't put a price tag on happiness. I call this finding myself and realizing I can have more than one passion in life, whether it's hiking up in Glacier Park or enjoying beers with friends. A six pack didn't make me happy. I was never enough and always needing to improve. Today I went rafting with friends and enjoyed food the old me would have drooled over and wouldn't have dared to touch. Your body is quite LITERALLY the only thing that gets you through this life, your worth and joy isn't weighed by what you can lift or what the scale says. My worth is weighed by those I surround myself with and the smile on my face.