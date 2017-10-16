Delineado sangriento: maquillaje sencillo para deslumbrar en Halloween
¿Quieres marcar tus ojos? El delineado es una excelente forma de expresar tu mirada de impacto, más aún para Halloween . Así lograrás un look único y serás la sensación de la fiesta para verte espeluznante.
Una excelente opción es la tendencia del delineado sangriento, que parece gotear un poco de sangre en el ojo, y te ayudará a verte tan terrorífica que deslumbrarás a los demás invitados de la fiesta.
A continuación, te mostramos algunos ejemplos para que vayas practicando antes de Halloween:
A very merry @katvondbeauty Friday the 13th to you too! I'm wearing her Alchemist highlight in '{ultra-violet} amethyst', Tattoo Liner in 'Trooper', and Studded Kiss Lipstick in 'NaYEON'. Plus some dripping blood eyeliner #makeup #kvd #muashootingstar #eyeart #eyeliner #drippingeyeliner #angst #spacebuns #katvond #studdedkiss #mua_underdogs #fridaythe13th #fridaythe13thmakeup #fridaythe13thoutfit #bloodeyeliner #NaYEON #thekatvond #skeletons #luckyday
Sorry I haven't posted in a while! For my first look being back, here's a simple bloody eyeliner look! Hope you guys are ready for a bunch of halloween looks Eyeshadow: #35om palette from @morphebrushes Eyebrows: @nyxcosmetics #liquidsuede lipsticks in the shade #alien Eyeliner: @jeffreestarcosmetics #velourliquidlipstick in the shade #redrum Eyelashes: @rouge.and.rogue in the style #slayer #makeup #makeupoftheday #halloweenmakeup #halloween #eyeliner #bloody #bloodyeyeliner #eyeliner #eyelashes #eyebrows #morphe #morphebrushes #nyxcosmetics #jeffreestarcosmetics