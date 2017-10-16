Delineado sangriento: maquillaje sencillo para deslumbrar en Halloween

Delineado sangriento: maquillaje sencillo para deslumbrar en Halloween
¿Quieres sorprender en Halloween? Este delineado sangriento quedará perfecto con tu disfraz. (Foto: Instagram)

Síguenos en Facebook



VER MÁS VIDEOS

¿Quieres marcar tus ojos? El delineado es una excelente forma de expresar tu mirada de impacto, más aún para Halloween . Así lograrás un look único y serás la sensación de la fiesta para verte espeluznante.

Una excelente opción es la tendencia del delineado sangriento, que parece gotear un poco de sangre en el ojo, y te ayudará a verte tan terrorífica que deslumbrarás a los demás invitados de la fiesta.

A continuación, te mostramos algunos ejemplos para que vayas practicando antes de Halloween:

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

TAGS:

,

,

Más en Belleza

7 geniales diseños para lucir una manicure terrorífica en Halloween

7 geniales diseños para lucir una manicure terrorífica en Halloween
Gigi Hadid y su nueva línea de maquillaje que te hará brillar

Gigi Hadid y su nueva línea de maquillaje que te hará brillar
¿Qué es el agua micelar y cuáles son sus beneficios?

¿Qué es el agua micelar y cuáles son sus beneficios?
Conoce la primera tienda oficial de Sailor Moon ¡Te fascinará!

Conoce la primera tienda oficial de Sailor Moon ¡Te fascinará!
Color melting: la nueva forma de teñir el cabello que te fascinará

Color melting: la nueva forma de teñir el cabello que te fascinará
Victoria Beckham revela el secreto para lograr un contouring sutil

Victoria Beckham revela el secreto para lograr un contouring sutil
Pixel make up: una idea original para llevar este Halloween

Pixel make up: una idea original para llevar este Halloween
Esta es la técnica perfecta para eliminar las puntas abiertas

Esta es la técnica perfecta para eliminar las puntas abiertas
4 tips para cuidar tu cabello después de teñirlo

4 tips para cuidar tu cabello después de teñirlo
Ver más en BELLEZA
Volver a la PORTADA