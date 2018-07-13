Camila Cabello lanza su primera colección de maquillaje para alegría de sus fans
Camila Cabello continúa sorprendiendo a sus fans. La cantante ingresa a la industria del maquillaje junto a la marca L’Oréal Paris, una de las líneas más importantes del mundo de la belleza, que lleva el nombre de su primer éxito musical ‘Havana’.
La estrella latina ha dado a conocer a través de su Instagram cómo ha sido el proceso de creación de la gama de make up que incluye una diversidad de cosméticos. “Cada uno de estos productos los he seleccionado y probado cuidadosamente en mí y en otras chicas del equipo de L’Oréal. Estos son extraordinarios en todos los tonos de piel, lo cual fue muy importante para mí” , escribió.
En esta primera línea de bajo costo, Camila Cabello y la marca incluyen cuatro sombras de ojos en colores bronce, tierra y verde; cuatro labiales tipo ‘gloss’ en tonos nude y rosas; bronceadores líquidos (en dos tonos) y tres tipos diferentes de geles para las cejas.
OK SO YOUGUYSALREADYKNOW IM SUPEREXCITEDABOUTTHIS SO LET ME JUMPRIGHT IN ANDGIVEYOUTHETEA ON THEHAVANACOLLECTIONWITH @lorealmakeup OMG!!!! because I’m working most of the time and wear makeup for my concerts, I think skin care and using products that are healthy and light and good for your skin is the most important thing we made this collection for the summer- for the heat and humidity- for a glow that’s light and natural and isn’t so heavy that in the heat the makeup seeps into your pores and makes you break out !!!! Every single one of these products I picked carefully and tested on myself and other girls at L’Oréal team. the products look amazing on EVERY skin tone which was really important for me and the amazing women at L’Oréal and I all worked hard to make sure these product worked for every girl. The idea was to make a collection that was light and natural but glowy , fun, and high quality. I like to keep it natural when I’m not working- if I wanna wear make up I go with eyeliner, mascara, maybe an earthy eyeshadow, lip gloss and a light foundation and bronzer- this liquid liner is AMAZING, and the bronzer is super light and natural yet glowy and resistant, I picked out every shade for the eye shadow and the fragrance for the lip glosses! I literally use them every day. I can’t tell you how excited I am about this !!!!! I’m so proud of it and I’m so happy that I feel like it’s a collection that I would wear and that you guys would wear. It’s natural, fun, glowy, and light and represents what I love about the summer and living in Miami #HAVANACOLLECTIONLOREAL
Con este lanzamiento, Camila se une al grupo de cantantes y actrices que cuentan con su propia línea de make up. ¿Te animarías a comprarla? Estará a la venta partir del 15 de julio en Estados Unidos y en agosto la tendrá disponible más de 18 países.
Datos Claves
- Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao es una cantante y compositora cubano-estadounidense, conocida por haber sido parte del grupo femenino Fifth Harmony.
- Como solista Cabello lanzó en 2015, un dúo con el cantante canadiense Shawn Mendes titulado «I Know What You Did Last Summer». La canción alcanzó el número veinte en los Estados Unidos y el número dieciocho en Canadá y fue certificada platino por la Asociación de Industria Discográfica de Estados Unidos (RIAA)
