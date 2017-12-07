Adwoa Aboah le quita a Gigi Hadid el puesto de la 'Mejor Modelo del Año'

Síguenos en Facebook
Adwoa Aboah es una activista y modelo muy conocida por su belleza tan peculiar, la cual se puede decir ha sido su boleto de suerte para que las casas de moda más reconocidas la contraten y este 2017 sea elegida como la ‘Mejor Modelo del año’ en los British Fashion Awards (considerados los Oscar de la moda).
Así como lees, galardón que obtuvo por encima de rostros conocidos como Kaia Gerber, Bella y Gigi Hadid, esta última ya ganó en el 2016, año en el que su hermana menor también estuvo nominada.
Este premio, definitivamente hará que Adwoa Aboah recuerde el 2017 como su mejor época y se olvide completamente de aquella etapa en la que ella no se aceptaba como era y pensaba que las pecas que tiene en todo su rostro y sus cejas decoloradas que la caracterizan nunca la ayudarían a estar en una pasarela.
Queen Liberty living the dream. Last night will go down in history as one of the best of my life. Thank you @britishfashioncouncil for awarding me ‘Model Of The Year’ at the British Fashion Awards, Following suit after such talented and strong women means everything. Thank you for not only recognising the hard work I have put into the last 12 months of my career but also everything I have done alongside it. I am forever grateful for the platform that the fashion industry has given me in order to share my message. 3 years ago my life looked a lot different but today I stand proud, confident and ready for all the opportunities that life has to offer me. Thank you, thank you, thank you…to everyone who carried me thus far, I look forward to creating with you in 2018. Thank you to my family and friends who I would be lost without. Well done to all the nominees and congratulations to the winners, especially my friend @halpernstudio You’re a genius and I was so very proud to wear you’re dress. Mad Love to @stephenjonesmillinery for my beautiful Turban, @celiaburtonmakeup for making me feel one in a million. @solangeazagury for dripping me in one of a kind jewels and @emmawnails for turning those stress bitten nails into ones fit to hold an award. I am one bloody lucky lady!