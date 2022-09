⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Following his two successful dribbles in #OLPSG tonight, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to complete 1000 dribbles since the start of the 2015/16 season.



That's at least 196 successful dribbles more than anyone else. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RJQqFVZQGl