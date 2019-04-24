Justin Bieber responde tras ser criticado por usar playback en Coachella

El pasado fin de semana el cantante Justin Bieber reapareció sobre un escenario como invitado de la artista Ariana Grande en Coachella; sin embargo, la noticia de su reaparición se vio empañada por el presunto uso de playback.

Algunos de los videos publicados en las redes sociales han destapado los rumores de que Justin Bieber no cantó en vivo durante su show en Coachella, sino que solo atinó a mover los labios mientras sonaba “Sorry”.

Justin Bieber just joined Ariana Grande for her coachella set and i have all the tea.. this was too iconic #coachella2019#coachellapic.twitter.com/b7uDxDG8mF — ROWAN (@Rowjosephmusic) April 22, 2019

Ahora, para evitar que la polémica continúe, el cantante canadiense decidió pronunciarse y respondió a dos usuarios de Twitter, quienes criticaron su participación en el festival.

“@Morgan_Stewart Acabo de ver un video tuyo que me destrozó en pedazos diciendo que estaba sincronizando los labios. Tocaron la canción y yo solo canté sobre ella…”, comenzó en un primer mensaje.

@Morgan_Stewart just saw a video of you ripping me to shreds saying I was lip-syncing. They played the song and i just sang overtop of it.. regardless why spend your time tearing people down. It’s People like you that are bullies at school that are making kids suicidal. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

“Imagine si pasaras la mitad del tiempo que pasas riéndote a costa de otras personas, en realidad formaras a la gente y los alentaras cuánta positividad podrías aportar. Lo que duele de esto es el hecho de que tienes una plataforma para marcar la diferencia y en lugar de ser positivo, menosprecias a la gente”_, agregó en su cadena de tuits.

@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

ARIANA GRANDE LO DEFIENDE

Por su parte, Ariana Grande, la cantante que invitó a Justin Bieber al escenario de Coachella, también utilizó sus redes sociales para defender la participación del canadiense.

“Decidimos hacer esto diez minutos antes de que empezara mi show. Tuvimos 0 pruebas de sonido, 0 ensayos. Estabas cantando en la parte de atrás (backstage) como la mayoría. La gente se aburre la gente no sabe cómo se siente estar bajo tanta presión. El mundo estaba feliz de tenerte de nuevo en el escenario”, señaló Ariana Grande compartiendo el mensaje de Justin Bieber.

we also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. we had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. u were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. people are bored. people don’t know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again. https://t.co/Rtk9f9gHYb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 24, 2019