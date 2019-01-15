Sharon Stone se incorpora al reparto de la serie “Ratched” de Netflix

Sharon Stone se incorpora al reparto de la serie “Ratched” de Netflix
Sharon Stone participará en “Ratched” la serie que alista la plataforma digital Netflix y el productor Ryan Murphy como precuela de la famosa película “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975).

Ryan Murphy, uno de los grandes nombres de la actual era dorada de la pequeña pantalla, anunció en su perfil de Instagram que Sharon Stone se incorporará al reparto de la serie.

Sharon Stone actuará junto a Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll y Finn Wittrock.

Esta nueva producción televisiva que protagonizará Sarah Paulson, se centrará en los orígenes de la malvada enfermera Ratched, que en el largometraje original fue interpretada por la actriz Louise Fletcher.

El actor Michael Douglas, que ya produjo el filme “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, figurará como productor ejecutivo de la serie que, hasta el momento, contará con dos temporadas y 18 episodios.

