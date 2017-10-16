Nicki Minaj posó para The New York Times y este fue el increíble resultado

Nicki Minaj como nunca antes la habías visto. La polémica rapera Nicki dejó atrás los escotes y la ropa ceñida para una distinta sesión fotográfica que vienen dando de qué hablar en redes sociales, especialmente en Instagram.
Así es, Nicki Minaj posó para el lente de Patrick Demarchelier, fotógrafo del medio especializado The New York Times Style Magazine y el resultado es realmente increíble.
En esta sesión fotográfica vemos a una Nicki Minaj totalmente distinta, donde dejó atrás sus pronunciados escotes para convertirse en toda una dama del estilo y el glamour.
No hay dudas que Nicki Minaj sabe cómo explotar todos sus atributos, sobre todo a la hora de elegir un atuendo. No es tarea fácil, es por eso que la intérprete busca siempre innovar en la ropa que luce en las diversas galas.
Gracias a sus fotos, la reconocida rapera se ha consagrado como una de las celebridades con más followers en Instagram. Esto hace que reciba el cariño y apoyo incondicional de sus fieles seguidores.
@NickiMinaj is working on her fourth studio album, the title of which is, for now, a well-kept secret but is “super, super iconic.” “This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy. It feels almost like a celebration,” she says. “Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I’m loving her.” It took a long time for her to get to a place of confidence and trusting in her instincts, and it hasn't been without hurdles and challenges along the way. But, ever since she turned her gift into a career, it's been nothing but a checklist of milestones. Click the link in our bio to read our cover story on @NickiMinaj, one of 7 icons featured in our Greats issue — on newsstands Oct. 22nd. Story by Roxane Gay (@roxanegay74), photo by @patrickdemarchelier, styling by Marie-Amélie Sauvé (@marieameliesauve). #TGreats17
