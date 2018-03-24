Kids' Choice Awards 2018: mira aquí la lista completa de nominados

Nickelodeon dio a conocer a los nominados de los Kids’ Choice Awards de este 2018. La gran gala se llevará a cabo este 24 de marzo en Inglewood, California. El animador de la noche será John Cena.
Lista completa de nominados:
Película Favorita
- Beauty and the Beast
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- The Greatest Showman
- Wonder Woman
Actor de Película Favorito
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
- Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)
Actriz de Película Favorito
- Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
- Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
- Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
- Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Película Animada Favorita
Grupo Favorito
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- The Chainsmokers
- Twenty One Pilots
Cantante Masculino
- Bruno Mars
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Luis Fonsi
- Kendrick Lamar
- Shawn Mendes
Cantante Femenina
- Beyoncé
- Demi Lovato
- Katy Perry
- P!NK
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Canción Favorita
- Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
- I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
- Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Artista Nuevo
- Alessia Cara
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Harry Styles
- Khalid
- Noah Cyrus
Artista Internacional
- Black Coffee (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
- Maluma (South America)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- The Vamps (UK)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
Show de TV
- Fuller House
- Henry Danger
- K.C. Undercover
- Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
- Stranger Things
- The Big Bang Theory
Caricatura Favorita
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
Actor de TV Favorito
- Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
- William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)
Actriz de TV Favorita
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
- K0ira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)