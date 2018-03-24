Síguenos

Kids' Choice Awards 2018: mira aquí la lista completa de nominados

Kids' Choice Awards 2018: mira aquí la lista completa de nominados
Nominados de los Kids’ Choice Awards. (Foto: Difusión)

Nickelodeon dio a conocer a los nominados de los Kids’ Choice Awards de este 2018. La gran gala se llevará a cabo este 24 de marzo en Inglewood, California. El animador de la noche será John Cena.

Lista completa de nominados:

Película Favorita

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • Pitch Perfect 3
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • The Greatest Showman
  • Wonder Woman

Actor de Película Favorito

  • Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
  • Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
  • Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
  • Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)

Actriz de Película Favorito

  • Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
  • Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
  • Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
  • Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
  • Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
  • Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Película Animada Favorita

Grupo Favorito

  • Coldplay
  • Fifth Harmony
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Twenty One Pilots

Cantante Masculino

  • Bruno Mars
  • DJ Khaled
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Shawn Mendes

Cantante Femenina

  • Beyoncé
  • Demi Lovato
  • Katy Perry
  • P!NK
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift

Canción Favorita

  • Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
  • HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
  • I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
  • It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
  • Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
  • Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
  • That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
  • Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Artista Nuevo

  • Alessia Cara
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Harry Styles
  • Khalid
  • Noah Cyrus

Artista Internacional

  • Black Coffee (Africa)
  • BTS (Asia)
  • Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
  • Maluma (South America)
  • Taylor Swift (North America)
  • The Vamps (UK)
  • Zara Larsson (Europe)

Show de TV

  • Fuller House
  • Henry Danger
  • K.C. Undercover
  • Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
  • Stranger Things
  • The Big Bang Theory

Caricatura Favorita

  • ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
  • SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Teen Titans Go!
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • The Loud House
  • The Simpsons

Actor de TV Favorito

  • Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
  • Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
  • Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
  • Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
  • Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
  • William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)

Actriz de TV Favorita

  • Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
  • Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
  • K0ira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
  • Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
  • Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)


