Kids' Choice Awards 2018: LaurDIY, Zendaya y Liza Koshy brillaron en la alfombra naranja

Llegó el día que muchos artistas esperaban, los premios Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. Como era de esperarse, los nominados a esta ceremonia, como Lauren Riihimaki, Liza Koshy y Jordyn Jonesse entre otras se lucieron en la alfombra naranja.
Lauren Riihimaki lució un vestido dorado, Liza Koshy, quien está nominada a la creadora más divertida de Youtube, brilló con un traje espectacular, mientras que Jordyn Jonesse captó la atención de todos al posar con un atrevido vestido negro y Zendaya hizo delirar a más de uno.
Mackenzie Ziegler tampoco se quedó atrás e hizo de las suyas en la alfombra naranja con un vestido dorado con adornos de lentejuelas florales. Su compañera Lauren Orlando, deslumbró un vestido rojo brillante, las dos son consideradas como las favoritas en los Premios Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice de 2018.
¿No sabes quiénes son los afortunados? ¡No te preocupes! Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de todas las categorías.
Lista completa de nominados:
Película Favorita
- Beauty and the Beast
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- The Greatest Showman
- Wonder Woman
Actor de Película Favorito
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
- Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)
Actriz de Película Favorito
- Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
- Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
- Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
- Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Película Animada Favorita
Grupo Favorito
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- The Chainsmokers
- Twenty One Pilots
Cantante Masculino
- Bruno Mars
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Luis Fonsi
- Kendrick Lamar
- Shawn Mendes
Cantante Femenina
- Beyoncé
- Demi Lovato
- Katy Perry
- P!NK
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Canción Favorita
- Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
- I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
- Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Artista Nuevo
- Alessia Cara
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Harry Styles
- Khalid
- Noah Cyrus
Artista Internacional
- Black Coffee (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
- Maluma (South America)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- The Vamps (UK)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
Show de TV
- Fuller House
- Henry Danger
- K.C. Undercover
- Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
- Stranger Things
- The Big Bang Theory
Caricatura Favorita
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
Actor de TV Favorito
- Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
- William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)
Actriz de TV Favorita
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
- K0ira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)