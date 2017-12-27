Síguenos

John Legend y Chrissy Teigen: avión en el que viajaban fue enviado de regreso al aeropuerto

Foto 1 de 3
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend vivieron momentos de tensión en vuelo que tenía como destino Tokio. (Foto: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen y John Legend vivieron momentos de tensión en vuelo que tenía como destino Tokio. (Foto: Getty Images)

Síguenos en Facebook



La modelo Christine ‘Chrissy’ Teigen y su esposo, el músico John Legend, vivieron momentos de tensión luego que su avión fuera enviado de regreso a Los Ángeles, cuando tenían como destino final la ciudad de Tokio, en Japón.

Según Chrissy Teigen, esta medida se tomó cuando se percataron en pleno vuelo que un pasajero abordó con un boleto de avión de otra aerolínea.

El avión ya llevaba cuatro horas de vuelo sobre el Océano Pacífico, cuando se decidió su regreso al aeropuerto de la ciudad estadounidense.

Cabe mencionar que Adonis Cutchlow, perteneciente a la policía del aeropuerto de Los Ángeles, le aseguró a Los Angeles Times que no había habido actividad criminal o ilegal a bordo del vuelo, aunque “no estaba claro por qué regresó el avión”.






También en Celebrities:Shakira vs Carmen Villalobos: ¿Cuál de estas sexys colombianas sabe lucir mejor un escote?
  • Foto 1: Shakira vs Carmen Villalobos (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 1 de 19
    Foto 1: Shakira vs Carmen Villalobos (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 2:¿Cuál de estas sexys colombianas sabe lucir mejor un escote? (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 2 de 19
    Foto 2:¿Cuál de estas sexys colombianas sabe lucir mejor un escote? (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 3: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres extremadamente sexy (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 3 de 19
    Foto 3: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres extremadamente sexy (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 3: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos tiene mucho en común (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 4 de 19
    Foto 3: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos tiene mucho en común (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 4: Ambas son colombinas (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 5 de 19
    Foto 4: Ambas son colombinas (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 5: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres exitosas (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 6 de 19
    Foto 5: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres exitosas (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 6: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres exitosas (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 7 de 19
    Foto 6: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son mujeres exitosas (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 7: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos tienen una gran cantidad de seguidores(Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 8 de 19
    Foto 7: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos tienen una gran cantidad de seguidores(Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 8: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 9 de 19
    Foto 8: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 9: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 10 de 19
    Foto 9: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 10: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 11 de 19
    Foto 10: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos causan furor en Instagram con cada foto que comparten en sus redes sociales (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 11: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son considerada las mujeres más sensuales de América Latina (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 12 de 19
    Foto 11: Shakira y Carmen Villalobos son considerada las mujeres más sensuales de América Latina (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 12: Carmen Villalobos siempre presume su cuerpo de infarto (Foto: Facebook)
    FOTO 13 de 19
    Foto 12: Carmen Villalobos siempre presume su cuerpo de infarto (Foto: Facebook)
  • Foto 13: Shakira siempre presume sus curvas (Foto: Facebook)
    FOTO 14 de 19
    Foto 13: Shakira siempre presume sus curvas (Foto: Facebook)
  • Foto 14 Carmen Villalobos siempre luce bella y sensual. (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 15 de 19
    Foto 14 Carmen Villalobos siempre luce bella y sensual. (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 14 Shakira siempre luce bella y sensual. (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 16 de 19
    Foto 14 Shakira siempre luce bella y sensual. (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 15: Carmen Villalobos se hizo popular desde su protagónico en Sin senos no hay paraíso. (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 17 de 19
    Foto 15: Carmen Villalobos se hizo popular desde su protagónico en Sin senos no hay paraíso. (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 16: Carmen Villalobos es considerada una diosa por sus seguidores en las redes. (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 18 de 19
    Foto 16: Carmen Villalobos es considerada una diosa por sus seguidores en las redes. (Foto: Instagram)
  • Foto 17: Carmen Villalobos es considerada una diosa por sus seguidores en las redes. (Foto: Instagram)
    FOTO 19 de 19
    Foto 17: Carmen Villalobos es considerada una diosa por sus seguidores en las redes. (Foto: Instagram)


TE PUEDE INTERESAR

TAGS:

,

,

,

,

Más en Celebrities

Shakira vs Carmen Villalobos: ¿Cuál de estas sexys colombianas sabe lucir mejor un escote?

Shakira vs Carmen Villalobos: ¿Cuál de estas sexys colombianas sabe lucir mejor un escote?

Jennifer Lopez y 10 sexys fotos con las que volvió "loco" a Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez y 10 sexys fotos con las que volvió "loco" a Alex Rodríguez

La foto ultra "hot" de Demi Lovato en traje de baño que incendió Instagram

La foto ultra "hot" de Demi Lovato en traje de baño que incendió Instagram

Rihanna: asesinan a su primo y ella le dedica desgarrador mensaje en Instagram

Rihanna: asesinan a su primo y ella le dedica desgarrador mensaje en Instagram

Montserrat Oliver demuestra que filtración de sus fotos íntimas quedó en el pasado

Montserrat Oliver demuestra que filtración de sus fotos íntimas quedó en el pasado

Marlene Favela comparte fotos de su boda y luce más bella que nunca

Marlene Favela comparte fotos de su boda y luce más bella que nunca

Thalía no responde a críticas y causa revuelo en Instagram con este infartante video

Thalía no responde a críticas y causa revuelo en Instagram con este infartante video

Emily Ratajkowski calentó Instagram con sexy video en la playa

Emily Ratajkowski calentó Instagram con sexy video en la playa

Christian Meier emocionó a Bárbara Morí con esta publicación por Navidad

Christian Meier emocionó a Bárbara Morí con esta publicación por Navidad

Ver más en CELEBRITIES

Mincetur: días no laborables del 2018 impulsarán turismo interno en Perú

Vicente Romero juró como nuevo ministro del Interior

Hallan mensaje sobre crimen de joven universitario de San Marcos

Los peruanos que jugarán en el extranjero el 2018

6 snacks saludables que brindan energía y ayudan a mantener el peso

Ir a portada