John Legend y Chrissy Teigen: avión en el que viajaban fue enviado de regreso al aeropuerto

La modelo Christine ‘Chrissy’ Teigen y su esposo, el músico John Legend, vivieron momentos de tensión luego que su avión fuera enviado de regreso a Los Ángeles, cuando tenían como destino final la ciudad de Tokio, en Japón.

Según Chrissy Teigen, esta medida se tomó cuando se percataron en pleno vuelo que un pasajero abordó con un boleto de avión de otra aerolínea.

El avión ya llevaba cuatro horas de vuelo sobre el Océano Pacífico, cuando se decidió su regreso al aeropuerto de la ciudad estadounidense.

Cabe mencionar que Adonis Cutchlow, perteneciente a la policía del aeropuerto de Los Ángeles, le aseguró a Los Angeles Times que no había habido actividad criminal o ilegal a bordo del vuelo, aunque “no estaba claro por qué regresó el avión”.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 de diciembre de 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 de diciembre de 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 de diciembre de 2017