Jennifer Lopez publica emotivo mensaje con imponente y sensual foto

Jennifer Lopez viene realizando una serie de conciertos que ha sabido presentar con éxito, demostrando siempre energía y fuerza en cada show. (Foto: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez viene realizando una serie de conciertos que ha sabido presentar con éxito, demostrando siempre energía y fuerza en cada show. (Foto: Instagram)

Redacción Peru.com27.09.2018 / 17:12 PM

La actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez viene realizando una serie de conciertos que ha sabido presentar con éxito, demostrando siempre energía y fuerza en cada show. Ante ello, la también empresaria expresó a través de su cuenta de Instagram lo mucho que le ha costado llegar hasta donde está, por lo que se siente una súper mujer.

“¡Sintiéndome como una supermujer después del espectáculo de anoche! Cuando comence esta carrera, pensé ‘Oh Dios mío, 15 actuaciones en 27 días es mucho’… Pero me hice una promesa de que en vez de dejar que me agotara, sería más fuerte al final”, escribió Jennifer Lopez junto a una foto donde luce con su sensual vestido rojo.

Mostrando su brazo, símbolo de fuerza, la cantante acotó: _“Hubo momentos en los que he estado cansada y había viajes y tenía que entrenar donde podía… ¡¡Pero ya sólo quedan 3 espectáculos!! Y estoy teniendo muchas emociones pero, sobre todo, ¡¡me siento fuerte, feliz y agradecida!!”.

Jennifer Lopez tiene 49 años y es la estrella del momento. Considerada una bomba sexy, la actriz tiene dos hijos y es novia de Alex Rodríguez.



