Jennifer Lopez publica emotivo mensaje con imponente y sensual foto

La actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez viene realizando una serie de conciertos que ha sabido presentar con éxito, demostrando siempre energía y fuerza en cada show. Ante ello, la también empresaria expresó a través de su cuenta de Instagram lo mucho que le ha costado llegar hasta donde está, por lo que se siente una súper mujer.
“¡Sintiéndome como una supermujer después del espectáculo de anoche! Cuando comence esta carrera, pensé ‘Oh Dios mío, 15 actuaciones en 27 días es mucho’… Pero me hice una promesa de que en vez de dejar que me agotara, sería más fuerte al final”, escribió Jennifer Lopez junto a una foto donde luce con su sensual vestido rojo.
Mostrando su brazo, símbolo de fuerza, la cantante acotó: _“Hubo momentos en los que he estado cansada y había viajes y tenía que entrenar donde podía… ¡¡Pero ya sólo quedan 3 espectáculos!! Y estoy teniendo muchas emociones pero, sobre todo, ¡¡me siento fuerte, feliz y agradecida!!”.
Jennifer Lopez tiene 49 años y es la estrella del momento. Considerada una bomba sexy, la actriz tiene dos hijos y es novia de Alex Rodríguez.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas