Dwayne Johnson anuncia cambio en la fecha del estreno de 'Jungle Cruise'

El actor Dwayne Johnson, conocido mundialmente como ‘La Roca’, informó a través de su cuenta de Instagram, que el estreno de la nueva película de Disney ‘Jungle Cruise’ retrasará su estreno nueve meses.
Es así, como la nueva producción cinematográfica de Disney, cuyo estreno estaba pactado para el 11 de octubre de 2019, ahora verá la luz recién el 24 de julio de 2020.
“Es oficial. Es un camino lejano, pero pondremos nuestra bandera a inicios de verano el 24 de julio de 2020. Mi compañera en el crimen, Emily Blunt y yo, los invitamos cordialmente a unirse a nosotros para la aventura de sus vidas. ¿Qué podría salir mal? Todos a bordo”, escribió el actor en Instagram.
IT’S OFFICIAL. It’s a ways away, but we plant our summer flag early — JULY 24th, 2020. Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages. My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, cordially invite you to join us for THEADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME. What could possibly go wrong? All aboard.. DISNEY’S JUNGLECRUISE
La publicación en Instagram de Dwayne Johnson ha superado el millón de ‘Me Gusta’ en tan solo dos horas. Además, los miles de comentarios lamentan el retraso de la nueva película de Disney.
Acompañando a Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt, en el reparto estarán los actores Edgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti y Jack Whitehall.
‘Jungle Cruise’ es una adaptación de la clásica atracción de Disneyland y en ella Dwayne Johnson interpretará al capitán de un barco que emprende un viaje en búsqueda de un árbol con poderes curativos. Al viaje se suman sus hermanos, interpretados por Emily Blunt y Jack Whitehall.
Got a visit from my JUNGLECRUISE ohana on the set of HOBBS & SHAW here in London. These two good lookin’ aliens have a lot going on. My partner in crazy, Emily Blunt/ the woman who’s delivering one of the greatest Christmas gifts of all time with her iconic turn as the one and only, MARYPOPPINS in theaters Dec 19th. And @jackwhitehall who not only has his own NETFLIX special, but delivering an early Christmas gift as well in Disney’s THENUTCRACKER in theaters Nov 2nd — and so defiant he wears my IRONPARADISE weightlifting belt backwards and dares someone to tell him he’s wrong. And finally, the big, brown, bald tattooed deadbeat in the middle who doesn’t have shit going on in his life and his biggest claim to fame is telling the world its classy to drink tequila before noon. Always good to see their faces. Cuz asses ain’t kickin’ themselves. #MaryPopPop #TequilaBeef #ActionJack #TheDisrupters
