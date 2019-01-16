Brian May sorprende a sus fans al tocar solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody”

El guitarrista de Queen, Brian May sorprendió a todos al compartir un video donde se le ve tocando con su guitarra el recordado solo del tema Bohemian Rhapsody ante el equipo del biopic de la película homónima.

El músico demostró que su talento sigue vigente y dio gala de su calidad con la guitarra ante un estudio que aplaudió de pie al final de la presentación.

En el clip compartido en el Instagram oficial de Brian May se le ve tocando el solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody” en un estudio de grabación junto a Gwilym Lee, actor que lo interpreta en la película de Queen.

“Cuando el equipo estaba filmando esta escena yo andaba por ahí, así que Gwil me invitó a hacerlo. ¿Qué tal me salió, colegas? Bueno, obviamente no tan bien como a Gwill, él es un artista entrenado. ¡Lo pasamos muy bien”, escribió May como leyenda de su publicación en Instagram.

Otro actor que disfrutó del concierto privado fue Rami Malek, quien da vida al líder de Queen, Freddy Mercury, en la cinta. El actor estadounidense se encontraba cerca de la cabina de grabación cuando Brian May tomó su guitarra.

Recordemos que la cinta tuvo una gran participación en la última edición de los Globos de Oro, donde obtuvo dos premios: Mejor drama y Mejor actor protagonistas por Rami Malek.