Brian May sorprende a sus fans al tocar solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody”
El guitarrista de Queen cautivó a todos los que lo escucharon en el estudio de grabación. (Foto: EFE)

Redacción Peru.com16.01.2019 / 12:30 PM

El guitarrista de Queen, Brian May sorprendió a todos al compartir un video donde se le ve tocando con su guitarra el recordado solo del tema Bohemian Rhapsody ante el equipo del biopic de la película homónima.

El músico demostró que su talento sigue vigente y dio gala de su calidad con la guitarra ante un estudio que aplaudió de pie al final de la presentación.

En el clip compartido en el Instagram oficial de Brian May se le ve tocando el solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody” en un estudio de grabación junto a Gwilym Lee, actor que lo interpreta en la película de Queen.

This clip is stolen from @bryanjaysinger, who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the BR team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling … some day. In case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘out-take’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later, when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot. In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just MIGHT have been the one previous to the final one which made it onto the record! Might ! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Ha ha ! I honestly don’t remember ! A million thanks to @mrgwilymlee Bri

“Cuando el equipo estaba filmando esta escena yo andaba por ahí, así que Gwil me invitó a hacerlo. ¿Qué tal me salió, colegas? Bueno, obviamente no tan bien como a Gwill, él es un artista entrenado. ¡Lo pasamos muy bien”, escribió May como leyenda de su publicación en Instagram.

Otro actor que disfrutó del concierto privado fue Rami Malek, quien da vida al líder de Queen, Freddy Mercury, en la cinta. El actor estadounidense se encontraba cerca de la cabina de grabación cuando Brian May tomó su guitarra.

Recordemos que la cinta tuvo una gran participación en la última edición de los Globos de Oro, donde obtuvo dos premios: Mejor drama y Mejor actor protagonistas por Rami Malek.



