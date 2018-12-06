Globos de Oro 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de cine y televisión

Foto 1 de 6
Bohemian Rhapsody está nominada a mejor película y Rami Malek, su protagonista, a Mejor actor. (Foto: 20th Century Fox)

Bohemian Rhapsody está nominada a mejor película y Rami Malek, su protagonista, a Mejor actor. (Foto: 20th Century Fox)

Síguenos en Facebook



Redacción Peru.com06.12.2018 / 12:12 PM

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves la lista de nominados a la 76° edición de los Globos de Oro, la gala que reconoce lo mejor del año en cine y televisión que se llevará a cabo el próximo 6 de enero.

Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, Terry Crews y Christian Slater fueron los encargados de anunciar los nombres de los actores, películas y series que compiten por una estatuilla dorada desde el hotel Beverly Hilton.

“A Star Is Born”, “Black Panther” y “Bohemian Rhapsody”, compiten en la categoría de mejor película de drama; mientras que Bradley Cooper y Alfonso Cuarón, Roma figuran en la lista de nominados a Mejor director.

La película que tiene mayor cantidad de nominaciones es Vice, con 6; seguida de The Favourite Green Book y A Star is Born, con 5 cada una. El asesinato de Gianni Versace: American Crime Story es la producción televisiva con más candidaturas (4).

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:

CINE

Mejor película de drama

A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody

Mejor película de comedia o musical

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum (Líbano)
Girl (Bélgica)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Mejor guión original

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Mejor actriz dramática

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Mejor actor dramático

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mejor canción original

“All the Stars”, Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies”, Dumplin
“Requiem for a Private War”, A Private War
“Revelation”, Boy Erased
“Shallow”, A Star Is Born

Mejor banda sonora

Ludwing Göransson, Black Panther
Marco Beltrami, A quiet place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of dogs
Justin Hurwitz, First man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins returns

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Mejor actor de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The American

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will Grace

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



TAGS:

,

,

Más en Celebrities

Luis Miguel se convierte en el artista más escuchado en Spotify en México

Luis Miguel se convierte en el artista más escuchado en Spotify en México

David Bisbal confirma su presencia en el Festival de Viña del Mar

David Bisbal confirma su presencia en el Festival de Viña del Mar

Sofía Vergara producirá la serie documental "365 Days of Love" para Facebook

Sofía Vergara producirá la serie documental "365 Days of Love" para Facebook

Jacqueline Bracamontes celebró el último baby shower de sus mellizas

Jacqueline Bracamontes celebró el último baby shower de sus mellizas

Anne Hathaway estaría negociando su participación en una película de “Plaza Sésamo”

Anne Hathaway estaría negociando su participación en una película de “Plaza Sésamo”

Gwen Stefani y Mon Laferte ofrecieron una espectacular presentación en vivo en The Voice

Gwen Stefani y Mon Laferte ofrecieron una espectacular presentación en vivo en The Voice

Cardi B anuncia su separación del rapero Offset

Cardi B anuncia su separación del rapero Offset

Beyoncé celebra el cumpleaños de Jay-Z en Sudáfrica

Beyoncé celebra el cumpleaños de Jay-Z en Sudáfrica

Lele Pons imita sensual movimiento de Shakira en “La Tortura”

Lele Pons imita sensual movimiento de Shakira en “La Tortura”

Ver más en CELEBRITIES

Gratificación ¿Cuándo el trabajador no accedería a este beneficio?

Edwin Oviedo fue detenido de forma preliminar por un plazo de 15 días

Alan García: fiscalía de Miraflores abrió investigación por presunta interceptación

YouTube: ¿qué video musical vieron más los peruanos este año?

Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por Copa del Rey

Ir a portada
nos importa tu opinión. Ayúdanos a saber qué contenido te gustaría ver en el nuevo Peru.com