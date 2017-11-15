Síguenos

Su novio la llamó "gorda", ella lo dejó y decidió cambiar: así luce

Foto 1 de 10
Viral. Novio la llamó &#8220;gorda&#8221;, ella lo dejó y decidió cambiar: así se luce ahora en Instagram. (Foto: @sophielaa / Instagram)

Viral. Novio la llamó “gorda”, ella lo dejó y decidió cambiar: así se luce ahora en Instagram. (Foto: @sophielaa / Instagram)

Síguenos en Facebook



Viral. Una bella terapeuta cuya autoestima quedó por los suelos después de que su novio la tildara de “gorda”, decidió dejarlo y cambiar: ahora reveló cómo se siente después de una estricta dieta y rutina de ejercicios. Así se luce en Instagram.

Sophie Armitage, de 25 años, de Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, en el Reino Unido, sufrió años de intimidación por parte de sus compañeros de clase que la dejaron con baja autoestima y la llevaron a obsesionarse con su apariencia y su dieta.

Así, se limitó a solo 1,000 calorías por día, aproximadamente la mitad de la cantidad recomendada, y vio su peso caer al octavo día.

Sin embargo, su nuevo novio le hizo ver la importancia de comer y hacer ejercicios, y comenzó a recuperar algo de la confianza que había perdido.

Update on legs; – can anyone find them Cos I actually can’t feel them?

Una publicación compartida de Sophie Louise Armitage (@sophielaa) el

“El lado mental es definitivamente más importante que la estética. Soy más segura, fuerte e independiente”, dijo.

La joven empezó a comer de 4 a 5 comidas al día, que consistían principalmente de carbohidratos y proteínas, lo que aumentó su consumo de calorías a entre 2.000 y 2.500 por día.

Si bien la relación no duró, sí la condujo a un estilo de vida nuevo y más saludable. “Puse todo en el gimnasio y decidí que era hora de hacerme feliz ya que nadie más haría eso por mí”, expresó Sophie Armitage.

se luce en instagram

Sophie Armitage, que realiza un seguimiento de su desarrollo en las redes sociales, creció con una pasión por los deportes, manteniendo un estilo de vida activo que la mantuvo en forma.

Pero a medida que fue intimidada por sus compañeros, comenzó a pasar más y más tiempo en el gimnasio, ya que sentía que era el único lugar donde podía escapar del tormento.

“Tuve un metabolismo elevado y no comí pensando que estaba gorda y que a la gente le gustaría más si fuera delgada”, dijo Sophie Armitage, quien ahora cuenta con más de 7 mil seguidores en Instagram.

#transformationtuesday – from skinny, lost and out to make everyone like me – to strong, smashing goals and not taking shit from nobody. A lot of people tell me 'I couldn't do what you do, I like food to much' well guess what Susan love I frigging LOVE food too, probably a lot more than you But you'll never know what doing something like this will do for your mental strength, the ability to let go of people that always held you down, the ability to prove to yourself you can do anything if you believe in yourself! Plus is there anything better than making yourself proud and having amazing memories to share. Don't get me wrong I have my Down and anxious days but they just prove to me that I can bite back stronger

Una publicación compartida de Sophie Louise Armitage (@sophielaa) el

Hace cinco años la joven agregó entrenamiento con pesas a su régimen de ejercicio y continuó viendo los beneficios en su cuerpo.

este video te puede interesar

Niños y jóvenes abandonan los estudios en una Venezuela en crisis

Niños y jóvenes abandonan los estudios en una Venezuela en crisis. (EFE)

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

TAGS:

,

,

Más en Internacionales

Le regalaron pastel de cumpleaños por primera vez y así reaccionó

Le regalaron pastel de cumpleaños por primera vez y así reaccionó

Enfermeras fueron obligadas a bailar sensualmente para pacientes

Enfermeras fueron obligadas a bailar sensualmente para pacientes

Entrenador de boxeo finge ser asesinado para descubrir a su esposa

Entrenador de boxeo finge ser asesinado para descubrir a su esposa

Fiesta de estudiantes acaba abruptamente al colapsar departamento

Fiesta de estudiantes acaba abruptamente al colapsar departamento

Preciso momento en que terremoto remeció supermercado en Costa Rica

Preciso momento en que terremoto remeció supermercado en Costa Rica

Brutal golpe de un cazador a una activista defensora de animales

Brutal golpe de un cazador a una activista defensora de animales

Niño cruzó una pista sin mirar y se salvó gracias a un "milagro"

Niño cruzó una pista sin mirar y se salvó gracias a un "milagro"

Plaga de medusas convierte en una masa viscosa aguas de una playa

Plaga de medusas convierte en una masa viscosa aguas de una playa

Donald Trump: su hija provoca revuelo en Instagram con estas fotos

Donald Trump: su hija provoca revuelo en Instagram con estas fotos

Ver más en INTERNACIONALES

Últimos videos

Ver más
Ver más

Perú vs Nueva Zelanda: bicolor se juega pase a Rusia 2018 en el Nacional

Peruanos emocionados con video motivador a horas del partido decisivo

Perú vs Nueva Zelanda: se cierran boleterías y miles de hinchas no recogieron entradas

Perú vs Nueva Zelanda: no habrá clases si clasificamos a Rusia 2018

Los 4 resultados que Perú necesita para clasificar a Rusia 2018

Ir a portada