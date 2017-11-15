Su novio la llamó "gorda", ella lo dejó y decidió cambiar: así luce

Viral. Una bella terapeuta cuya autoestima quedó por los suelos después de que su novio la tildara de “gorda”, decidió dejarlo y cambiar: ahora reveló cómo se siente después de una estricta dieta y rutina de ejercicios. Así se luce en Instagram.
Sophie Armitage, de 25 años, de Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, en el Reino Unido, sufrió años de intimidación por parte de sus compañeros de clase que la dejaron con baja autoestima y la llevaron a obsesionarse con su apariencia y su dieta.
Así, se limitó a solo 1,000 calorías por día, aproximadamente la mitad de la cantidad recomendada, y vio su peso caer al octavo día.
Sin embargo, su nuevo novio le hizo ver la importancia de comer y hacer ejercicios, y comenzó a recuperar algo de la confianza que había perdido.
“El lado mental es definitivamente más importante que la estética. Soy más segura, fuerte e independiente”, dijo.
La joven empezó a comer de 4 a 5 comidas al día, que consistían principalmente de carbohidratos y proteínas, lo que aumentó su consumo de calorías a entre 2.000 y 2.500 por día.
Si bien la relación no duró, sí la condujo a un estilo de vida nuevo y más saludable. “Puse todo en el gimnasio y decidí que era hora de hacerme feliz ya que nadie más haría eso por mí”, expresó Sophie Armitage.
Sophie Armitage, que realiza un seguimiento de su desarrollo en las redes sociales, creció con una pasión por los deportes, manteniendo un estilo de vida activo que la mantuvo en forma.
Pero a medida que fue intimidada por sus compañeros, comenzó a pasar más y más tiempo en el gimnasio, ya que sentía que era el único lugar donde podía escapar del tormento.
“Tuve un metabolismo elevado y no comí pensando que estaba gorda y que a la gente le gustaría más si fuera delgada”, dijo Sophie Armitage, quien ahora cuenta con más de 7 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Hace cinco años la joven agregó entrenamiento con pesas a su régimen de ejercicio y continuó viendo los beneficios en su cuerpo.
