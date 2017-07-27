Kylie Jenner lanza nueva colección de maquillaje para las amantes del rosa

Kylie Jenner lanza nueva colección de maquillaje para las amantes del rosa
Esta línea de maquillaje llena de glitter y estará disponible desde el 1 de agosto. (Foto: Instagram /Kylie Jenner)

Una de las celebridades más sexys, Kylie Jenner , está a punto de cumplir y para festejarlo decidió lanzar al mercado una colección de maquillaje . Es una línea bastante especial, ya que está llena de tonalidades rosas y con mucho glitter.

El nombre de la línea se llama ‘Birthday Collection’ y luce exactamente así:

Birthday Collection launching August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com .. stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics xoxo

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el


Después de anunciar la semana pasada que tendría una colección especial por su cumpleaños, ahora Kylie por fin dio a conocer los productos. Son 12 labiales líquidos seis tonos mate y seis satinados que seguro te fascinarán si eres una amantes del color rosado.

SATIN & MATTE LIP KIT SWATCHES @kyliejenner revealed her next @kyliecosmetics #BirthdayEdition #Kylieturns20 collection. It will launch 8/1 at 3PM PST/6PM EST. It will consist of the following: Makeup Brush set 2 lip mini sets in Matte and Satin. * Matte Set: One Wish Baby Girl – From Koko Collection Angel August – was called June Bug All Nighter Gorg – From Koko Collection * Satin Set: LA Party Girl Birthday Suit Sprinkle Commando Surprise Me 2 Lip glosses ( Cupcake & Cherry Pie) 2 #UltraGlow Loose Powder Highlighters (King & Queen) Cosmetic Bag 1 Lipkit in the shade TWENTY I Want It All eyeshadow palette(9 eyeshadows, 1 blush and 1 #kylighter) 1 #LimitedEdition Bejeweled Candy Matte lipstick Stay Tuned for more Pics and Swatches Pic and Info @kyliejenner Follow me to get all the latest beauty / makeup Sneak Peeks, Launches, Restocks , and reviews. Also, tag or DM me to share MAKEUP NEWS or by using the #beautyfxbyceleste hashtag! Make sure to turn on your notification if you don't want to miss out on the latest news. #makeupartist#makeuponpoint#makeup#makeupart#makeupobssesed#makeuplover#makeuptalk#bloglife#bloggerlife#beautybloggers#makeupbloggers#instabloggers#beautyblog#makeupblog#instablog#makeupnews#beautynews#kyliejenner#kylie#kyliecosmetics

Una publicación compartida de "Illuminate and Shine" (@beautyfxbyceleste) el


