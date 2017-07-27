Kylie Jenner lanza nueva colección de maquillaje para las amantes del rosa
Una de las celebridades más sexys, Kylie Jenner , está a punto de cumplir y para festejarlo decidió lanzar al mercado una colección de maquillaje . Es una línea bastante especial, ya que está llena de tonalidades rosas y con mucho glitter.
El nombre de la línea se llama ‘Birthday Collection’ y luce exactamente así:
Después de anunciar la semana pasada que tendría una colección especial por su cumpleaños, ahora Kylie por fin dio a conocer los productos. Son 12 labiales líquidos seis tonos mate y seis satinados que seguro te fascinarán si eres una amantes del color rosado.
