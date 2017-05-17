InPerfectas

Este es el truco definitivo para un delineado perfecto

Luce una mirada espectacular con este nuevo delineado (Foto: Instagram/ bylilibet)

En Internet existe miles de tutoriales para hacer un delineado perfecto, dirigidos para principiantes hasta para las más torpes, pero esta vez llegó una nueva forma para ayudarnos a marcar la raya del ojo (así hacernos la vida más fácil).

Se trata de un video, la blogger Lilibet Hernandez , donde muestra como se atreve a probar con una horquilla del cabello el delineado y el resultado te encantará. El delineado es preciso y perfecto para lucir una mirada impactante.

Bobby pins and eyeliner ???? Say what! Hi babesThis tutorial is on how to use a bobby pin to achieve a winged eyeliner look I got this idea from a video on Facebook awhile back, today I decided to put it to the test, and I find that this is great if you are just starting out and having trouble with a winged eyeliner look. It's a great outline for your wing. Just grab a bobby pin and some eyeliner and follow these steps. 1. Bobby pin + liquid liner! 2. Stain the open end side of the Bobby pin. 3. Press on where you want your outline. 4. Connect the dots! 5. Clean up and you're done! • I am using my NYXcosmetics Matte liquid eyeliner• ofracosmetics Rodeo Drive highlighter• maybelline Spider effect colossal mascara • #eyelinerhacks #makeuptips #makeuptut #eyelinertips #eyelinertutorial #wingedliner #wingedlinertutorial #bobbypins #bobbypintrick #simple #easy #tut #mini #maybeline #colossalmascara #nyxcosmetics #ofracosmetics #rodeodrive #matte #liquidliner #anastasiabrows #muaworldwide #wakeandmakeup</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una publicación compartida de Lilibet Hernandez (bylilibet) el

Para que te salga el maquillaje, necesitas un delineador líquido. La instragramer lo hace con un eye-liner de una máscara específica y completa su look con un iluminador. Sigue el paso a paso en el video que te mostramos arriba y comprueba por ti misma el truco.

Adrienne Jüliger, la nueva supermodelo alemana

