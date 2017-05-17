Este es el truco definitivo para un delineado perfecto
Síguenos en Facebook
En Internet existe miles de tutoriales para hacer un delineado perfecto, dirigidos para principiantes hasta para las más torpes, pero esta vez llegó una nueva forma para ayudarnos a marcar la raya del ojo (así hacernos la vida más fácil).
Se trata de un video, la blogger Lilibet Hernandez , donde muestra como se atreve a probar con una horquilla del cabello el delineado y el resultado te encantará. El delineado es preciso y perfecto para lucir una mirada impactante.
Bobby pins and eyeliner ???? Say what! Hi babesThis tutorial is on how to use a bobby pin to achieve a winged eyeliner look I got this idea from a video on Facebook awhile back, today I decided to put it to the test, and I find that this is great if you are just starting out and having trouble with a winged eyeliner look. It's a great outline for your wing. Just grab a bobby pin and some eyeliner and follow these steps. 1. Bobby pin + liquid liner! 2. Stain the open end side of the Bobby pin. 3. Press on where you want your outline. 4. Connect the dots! 5. Clean up and you're done! • I am using my
NYXcosmetics Matte liquid eyeliner•ofracosmetics Rodeo Drive highlighter•
maybelline Spider effect colossal mascara • #eyelinerhacks #makeuptips #makeuptut #eyelinertips #eyelinertutorial #wingedliner #wingedlinertutorial #bobbypins #bobbypintrick #simple #easy #tut #mini #maybeline #colossalmascara #nyxcosmetics #ofracosmetics #rodeodrive #matte #liquidliner #anastasiabrows #muaworldwide #wakeandmakeup</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una publicación compartida de Lilibet Hernandez (bylilibet) el
Para que te salga el maquillaje, necesitas un delineador líquido. La instragramer lo hace con un eye-liner de una máscara específica y completa su look con un iluminador. Sigue el paso a paso en el video que te mostramos arriba y comprueba por ti misma el truco.
También puedes ver
Adrienne Jüliger, la nueva supermodelo alemana