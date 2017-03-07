Estos trucos efectivos harán que tengas un delineado perfecto
Para muchas mujeres hacerse un buen delineado les cuesta mucho trabajo, ya suele ser una misión imposible que ambos ojos queden perfectos. Esto requiere de horas de práctica frente al espejo. Pero muchas no todas tenemos el pulso ni el tiempo necesario para hacer esto. Por ello, las cuentas de belleza de Instagram y Youtube están lleno de trucos raros pero que sí funcionan.
Es así que la última tendencia que ha aparecido en Instagram es realizarse el delineado con un hilo dental.
También existe un método con la cuchara
