Bloguera utilizó comida como maquillaje y el resultado fue increíble
Las mujeres siempre estamos innovando con nuevas tendencias respecto al maquillaje . Muchas veces aceptamos un poco de limón y miel para el cuidado del cabello, piel o dientes. Pero utilizar chocolate o caramelos es revolucionar el mundo de la cosmética.
Se trata de la bloguera Raychel Newton , quien utilizó elementos de su despensa para sacar algunos productos y los convirtió en maquillaje. Con un poco de harina, café, chocolate en barra, miel y queso en polvo realizó un ‘make up’ espectacular.
A continuación, te dejamos su video tutorial publicado en su cuenta en Instagram:
Bajo el hashtag #facefulloffoodchallenge, Newton altentó a sus 15.000 seguidores de Instagram a completar este desafío.
