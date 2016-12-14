InPerfectas

Bloguera utilizó comida como maquillaje y el resultado fue increíble

Únete a Peru.com
Bloguera utilizó comida como maquillaje y el resultado fue increíble
Una bloguera utilizó comida como maquillaje y los resultados fueron sorprendentes(Foto: Captura/ Instagram)

Síguenos en Facebook



VER MÁS VIDEOS

Las mujeres siempre estamos innovando con nuevas tendencias respecto al maquillaje . Muchas veces aceptamos un poco de limón y miel para el cuidado del cabello, piel o dientes. Pero utilizar chocolate o caramelos es revolucionar el mundo de la cosmética.

Se trata de la bloguera Raychel Newton , quien utilizó elementos de su despensa para sacar algunos productos y los convirtió en maquillaje. Con un poco de harina, café, chocolate en barra, miel y queso en polvo realizó un ‘make up’ espectacular.

A continuación, te dejamos su video tutorial publicado en su cuenta en Instagram:

FACEFULL OF FOOD ________________ Lol this is a bit ridiculous but hilariously fun!! I challenge all my friends, you guys, to go out and try this #makeupchallenge for the holidays! Don't forget to TAG me AND use the hashtags #facefulloffoodchallenge #facefulloffood So I can see! ___________________ #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupforbarbies #glowedupgirl #makeup_artist_worldwide #shimycatsmua #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #lashes #highlight #nikkietutorials #makeuptutorial #makeupblogger #mirrorbellaglam #fakeupfix #skelotim #wakeupandmakeup #brian_champagne #laurag_143 #makeupaddictioncosmetics #makeupgeek #maryhadalittleglam #makeupbymario #brows #mannymua#peachyqueenblog mirrorbellaglam skelotim maryhadalittleglam peachyqueenblog hypnaughty.makeup joamerchan sandramiyagi fakeupfix nikkietutorials hypnaughtypower fiercesociety #fiercesociety wakeupandmakeup wakeup2slay shimycatsmua kcrab__ makeupforbarbies shop_alamode kathleenlights farahdhukai bretmansvanity bretmanrock hudabeauty #hudabeauty rochellewick beautfoles Disclaimer: attempt at your own risk. Try products on skin before use on face. ✨Song: Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Un vídeo publicado por Raychel Newton (@makeup_maven) el


Bajo el hashtag #facefulloffoodchallenge, Newton altentó a sus 15.000 seguidores de Instagram a completar este desafío.

FACEFULL OF FOOD Would you believe me if I said my face was beat with a whole lotta' food?! Yes, that's right. FOOD. FULLFACE. Check out my next video to see what I mean!! Let's start something new!! #facefulloffood #facefulloffoodchallenge ___________________________ #makeup #art #thanksgiving #mua #motd #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #brian_champagne #buzzfeed #nikkietutorials #mannymua #jeffreestar #kathleenlights #makeupchallenge #fallmakeup #holidaymakeup #makeupblogger #beauty #beautyblogger #fakeupfix #shimycatsmua #peachyqueenblog #makeupaddictioncosmetics joamerchan sandramiyagi hypnaughty.makeup peachyqueenblog buzzfeed shimycatsmua mirrorbellaglam nikkietutorials jeffreestar mannymua733 #wakeupandmakeup wakeupandmakeup</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por Raychel Newton (makeup_maven) el


TAGS:

,

,

,

,

Más en Belleza

¿Chocolate en el cabello? Nueva tendencia en las peluquerías

¿Chocolate en el cabello? Nueva tendencia en las peluquerías

Estas son las apps de belleza que toda mujer debe tener

Estas son las apps de belleza que toda mujer debe tener

¿Cómo arreglar una uña quebrada en minutos?

¿Cómo arreglar una uña quebrada en minutos?

10 cosas que aún no sabías de tus pestañas

10 cosas que aún no sabías de tus pestañas

Ver más en BELLEZA
Volver a la PORTADA