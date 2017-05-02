Yoga Curvy: nueva tendencia de ejercicios para mujeres de talla grande

Síguenos en Facebook
El yoga es una disciplina que tiene múltiples beneficios para la salud, tanto física como emocional, ya que brinda agilidad, flexibilidad, libera la ansiedad y estrés, además de mejorar el estado de ánimo y aumenta la autoestima. Asimismo, ayuda a mantener el buen estado físico.
Es así que esta técnica de relajación es apta para todas las edades y lo mejor es que no tiene nada que ver con el peso o talla, y prueba de ello es el yoga curvy.
En ese sentido, el yoga es una disciplina tan grande que gente como Dana Falsetti , ha concientizado la importancia del yoga curvy. Por ello, la estadounidense ha creado su canal donde imparte clases a mujeres de talla grande. ¡Mira el video!
When I started my practice I took it and myself so seriously. I was so focused on what my body could or couldn't do instead of really feeling. But I quickly learned that by finding joy on my mat, by replacing expectations with a playful approach to challenge, I was able to really change my relationship with myself. My goal as a teacher is to create that space for you. To realize that you are allowed to simply try without any need for a specific result. You just might surprise yourself. You are allowed to move without the goal of losing weight or changing your body. You are allowed to enjoy each moment for exactly what it is on and off your mat. That's why I created Making Shapes Flows on
codyapp. In these classes I offer clear instruction, many variations, along with a lighthearted and playful approach to the practice. We will work together on arm balances, inversions, and backbends, meeting challenge without expectation. You can try a free preview class by clicking the link in my bio: http://codyapp.com/makingshapesflows
