InPerfectas

¿Cómo prevenir el síndrome premenstrual?

Descubre cuáles son las actividades que te ayudarán a reducir los síntomas premenstruales. (Foto: GettyImages)

Descubre cuáles son las actividades que te ayudarán a reducir los síntomas premenstruales. (Foto: GettyImages)

Síguenos en Facebook



El síndrome premestrual es muy frecuente en muchas mujeres . Los síntomas suelen ser dolores de cabeza, de espalda, acné, irritabilidad, entre otros. Las causas exactas se desconocen, pero según un estudio realizado por National Institute of Child Health and Human Development reveló que si andas de un lado a otro, ajetreada y superestresada tienes un riesgo de 25 veces mayor que las mujeres en promedio de sufrir de estos molestos síndromes premestruales.

Por ello, para reducir estos síntomas debes relajarte, a través de la respiración, la meditación o la técnica del yoga. Otra forma, es leyendo todos los días unos 20 minutos, ya que también tiene un efecto tranquilizador para tu organismo.

Let go of the ways you thought life would unfold; the holding of plans or dreams or expectations. Let it all go. Save your strength to swim with the tide. The choice to fight what is here before you now will only result in struggle, fear, and desperate attempts to flee from the very energy you long for. Let go. Let it all go and flow with the grace that washes through your days whether you receive it gently or with all your quills raised to defend against invaders. Take this on faith: The mind may never find the expectations that it seeks, but you will move forward nonetheless. Let go, and the waves crest will take you to the unknown shores. Beyond your wildest dreams or destinations. Let it all go and find a place of rest and peace, and certain transformation. – - #bethechangeyouwanttosee – - inlovewithabeernerd - - Outfit teekigram #teekigirls – - #puravida #yogaretreat #beachyoga #yogaflow #yoga #yogagirl #yogavideo #goodvibes #yogaeverydamnday #yogalife #asana #fitspiration #yogainspiration #yogajourney #bohochic #handstand #yogini #yogi #handbalance #bikinifitness #hippychic #abs #yogisofinstagram #fitfam #bikiniyoga #beachbody #gymnast #dancer

Una publicación compartida de Erin Kelly Art (@erinkellyart) el


TAGS:

,

,

,

,

Más en Mujer Sana

Kylie Jenner y su mejor secreto para tener una cinturita

Kylie Jenner y su mejor secreto para tener una cinturita
7 consejos que debes seguir para combatir la celulitis

7 consejos que debes seguir para combatir la celulitis
5 alimentos que debes comer cuando estas con tu menstruación

5 alimentos que debes comer cuando estas con tu menstruación
10 hábitos que debes seguir para tener un abdomen plano

10 hábitos que debes seguir para tener un abdomen plano
Aracely Arámbula y su mejor secreto para lucir un cuerpo de infarto

Aracely Arámbula y su mejor secreto para lucir un cuerpo de infarto
Kendall Jenner y su secreto para tener un abdomen perfecto

Kendall Jenner y su secreto para tener un abdomen perfecto
4 razones para no depilarte el vello púbico

4 razones para no depilarte el vello púbico
La diabetes desencadena el alzheimer en las mujeres, según estudio

La diabetes desencadena el alzheimer en las mujeres, según estudio
5 trucos que te ayudarán a ejercitarte sin salir de casa

5 trucos que te ayudarán a ejercitarte sin salir de casa
Ver más en MUJER SANA
Volver a la PORTADA