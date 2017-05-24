Últimas Noticias Lo más visto
Star Wars The Last Jedi: espectaculares imágenes por el 40 aniversario de la saga

Nueva imágenes de ‘Star Wars The Last Jedi’. (Foto: Revista Vanity Fair)

¡Agárrense fans de Star Wars! La revista Vanity Fair acaba de presentar nuevas imágenes de Star Wars The Last Jedi como parte del 40 aniversario de la exitosa saga.

En su nueva edición, Vanity Fair lanzó cuatro portadas en las cuales se aprecia a los personajes de la saga cinematográfica retratados a través del lente de la reconocida fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz.

Sin duda, la imagen que más ha sido compartida por los seguidores de Star Wars fue la fotografía protagonizada por Carrie Fisher y su hija Billie Lourd.

Carrie Fisher, recordada por haber encarnado a la princesa Leia en las películas de Star Wars, murió a finales de diciembre pasado tras sufrir un ataque al corazón durante un vuelo. Tenía 60 años. Pocos días después murió su madre, Debbie Reynolds.

