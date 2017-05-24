Star Wars The Last Jedi: espectaculares imágenes por el 40 aniversario de la saga
¡Agárrense fans de Star Wars! La revista Vanity Fair acaba de presentar nuevas imágenes de Star Wars The Last Jedi como parte del 40 aniversario de la exitosa saga.
En su nueva edición, Vanity Fair lanzó cuatro portadas en las cuales se aprecia a los personajes de la saga cinematográfica retratados a través del lente de la reconocida fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz.
Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the @StarWars franchise, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga with four covers devoted to #TheLastJedi (link in bio). The second cover features First Order heavies General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), plus a first look at Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) with her helmet off. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the @StarWars franchise, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga with four covers devoted to #TheLastJedi (link in bio). Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), is on the third cover, joined by friends Finn (John Boyega) and the droid BB-8 (as himself). Also featured: Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), the new character with the most screen time in Episode VIII. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
Sin duda, la imagen que más ha sido compartida por los seguidores de Star Wars fue la fotografía protagonizada por Carrie Fisher y su hija Billie Lourd.
Carrie Fisher, recordada por haber encarnado a la princesa Leia en las películas de Star Wars, murió a finales de diciembre pasado tras sufrir un ataque al corazón durante un vuelo. Tenía 60 años. Pocos días después murió su madre, Debbie Reynolds.
Carrie Fisher’s death may leave #TheLastJedi unaffected, but it changes the course of the entire #StarWars universe. In Vanity Fair’s new cover story, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recalls, “[Carrie] said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX! Because Harrison was front and center on VII and Mark is front and center on VIII.’ She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.” #TheLastJedi cast opens up about their final experience working with Carrie Fisher at the link in bio. Photograph of Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd by Annie Leibovitz.
