Oscar 2017: lista completa de ganadores de la edición número 89

Los Oscar 2017 se celebraron este 26 de febrero. Una gama de estrellas se hicieron presente a la esperada ceremonia, donde resultó ganadora Moonlight en medio de una gran confusión.

En un momento nombraron a La La Land como ganador del máximo premio, sin embargo, hicieron un alto para aclarar la confusión. Incluso, tuvieron que mostrar la tarjeta para probarlo.

Lista de ganadores de los Oscar 2017

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Moonlight”.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/i846CnSDAi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de febrero de 2017

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle, por “La La Land”.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/kbgs3srdrc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de febrero de 2017

MEJOR ACTOR:

Casey Affleck, por “Manchester by the Sea”.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/WuLFh9fIbw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de febrero de 2017

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Mahershala Ali, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Emma Stone, por “La La Land”.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/x6d3SjLQHh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de febrero de 2017

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Viola Davis, por “Fences”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Zootopia”, de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Linus Sandgren, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Colleen Atwood, por “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

“O.J.: Made in America”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

“The White Helmets”.

MEJOR MONTAJE:

John Gilbert, por “Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:

“The Salesman” de Asghar Farhadi (Irán).

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE:

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson, por “Suicide Squad”.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

“La La Land”, de Justin Hurwitz.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, por “City Of Stars” de “La La Land”.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/Z92mONqu3e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de febrero de 2017

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

“La La Land”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Piper” de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

“Sing”, de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy.

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:

“Arrival”.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:

“Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

“The Jungle Book”.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

“Manchester by the Sea”, de Kenneth Lonergan.