Fecha, hora y canal para ver los Teen Choice Awards 2017

La gala de los Teen Choice Awards 2017 se celebrará este domingo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y podrás verlo en vivo desde la señal de Warner Channel desde las 19:00 horas (hora peruana).
Los Teen Choice Awards son elegidos por los votos del público, a través de la página oficial de los premios o por medio del Twitter de este.
Todos tus artistas favoritos en un mismo lugar Mira los #TeenChoiceWarner el Domingo 13 de Agosto AR/CH 21.00 – MX/CO/AN 19.00 – VZ 20.00 pic.twitter.com/3qbDCV0ARK— Warner Channel (@WarnerChannelLA) 12 de agosto de 2017
Por otro lado, los que lideran la lista de nominados a los Teen Choice Award 2017 son Selena Gomez y su ex pareja Justin Bieber. Además, Miley Cyrus tendrá un premio especial.
¿Ya te estás comiendo las uñas? #TeenChoiceWarner pic.twitter.com/qNMPaGANbR— Warner Channel (@WarnerChannelLA) 13 de agosto de 2017
El destacado de la gala será Bruno Mars, quien se llevará el premio Visionary Award, que celebra su innovación y contribución a la música contemporánea.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS
PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE FANTASÍA
Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE DRAMA
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
ACTOR FAVORITO EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
SERIE FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN
Arrow
Gotham
Arma Mortal
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
SERIE FAVORITA DE COMEDIA
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
ARTISTA FAVORITO LATINO
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
GRUPO MUSICAL FAVORITO
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
Twenty one pilots
CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE VERANO
“Cars 3”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
“Wonder Woman”
YOUTUBER FAVORITO
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
