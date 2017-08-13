Fecha, hora y canal para ver los Teen Choice Awards 2017

La gala de los Teen Choice Awards 2017 se celebrará este domingo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y podrás verlo en vivo desde la señal de Warner Channel desde las 19:00 horas (hora peruana).

Los Teen Choice Awards son elegidos por los votos del público, a través de la página oficial de los premios o por medio del Twitter de este.

Todos tus artistas favoritos en un mismo lugar Mira los #TeenChoiceWarner el Domingo 13 de Agosto AR/CH 21.00 – MX/CO/AN 19.00 – VZ 20.00 pic.twitter.com/3qbDCV0ARK — Warner Channel (@WarnerChannelLA) 12 de agosto de 2017

Por otro lado, los que lideran la lista de nominados a los Teen Choice Award 2017 son Selena Gomez y su ex pareja Justin Bieber. Además, Miley Cyrus tendrá un premio especial.

El destacado de la gala será Bruno Mars, quien se llevará el premio Visionary Award, que celebra su innovación y contribución a la música contemporánea.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE FANTASÍA

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE DRAMA

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

ACTOR FAVORITO EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Chris Evans – “Gifted”

Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”

Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”

Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”

SERIE FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN

Arrow

Gotham

Arma Mortal

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

SERIE FAVORITA DE COMEDIA

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

ARTISTA FAVORITO LATINO

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

GRUPO MUSICAL FAVORITO

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

Twenty one pilots

CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE VERANO

“Cars 3”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

YOUTUBER FAVORITO

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Jake Paul

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul