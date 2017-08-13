Síguenos

Fecha, hora y canal para ver los Teen Choice Awards 2017

La gala de los Teen Choice Awards premia a lo mejor del cine, la música y la TV por votación del público. (Foto: Facebook oficial)

La gala de los Teen Choice Awards 2017 se celebrará este domingo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y podrás verlo en vivo desde la señal de Warner Channel desde las 19:00 horas (hora peruana).

Los Teen Choice Awards son elegidos por los votos del público, a través de la página oficial de los premios o por medio del Twitter de este.


Por otro lado, los que lideran la lista de nominados a los Teen Choice Award 2017 son Selena Gomez y su ex pareja Justin Bieber. Además, Miley Cyrus tendrá un premio especial.


El destacado de la gala será Bruno Mars, quien se llevará el premio Visionary Award, que celebra su innovación y contribución a la música contemporánea.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN

Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE FANTASÍA

Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE DRAMA

Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack

ACTOR FAVORITO EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”

SERIE FAVORITA DE ACCIÓN

Arrow
Gotham
Arma Mortal
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash

SERIE FAVORITA DE COMEDIA

Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry

ARTISTA FAVORITO LATINO

CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira

GRUPO MUSICAL FAVORITO

Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
Twenty one pilots

CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

PELÍCULA FAVORITA DE VERANO

“Cars 3”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
“Wonder Woman”

YOUTUBER FAVORITO

Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul

