SAG Awards 2017: Fecha, hora y canal para ver la premiación

La ceremonia de premiación de los Screen Actors Giuld Awards 2017 se realiza este 29 de enero en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Las películas La La Land, Moonlight y Manchester by the Sea recibieron el mayor número de las nominaciones. Mientras las categorías de series de televisión se las disputan Juego de Tronos, Stranger Things y Westworld, con 3 distinciones cada una.

Canal de transmisión

TNT no transmitirá en directo los SAG Awards para América Latina porque a esa hora mostrará el certamen de belleza Miss Universo 2017, donde nuestra compatriota Valeria Piazza nos representa.

repetición para américa latina

Perú: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

México: 9:00 p.m. (TNT)

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Colombia: 10:00 p.m. (TNT)

Venezuela: 11:00 p.m. (TNT)

lista de nominados

PELÍCULAS

Mejor interpretación masculina en rol protagónico

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Mejor interpretación femenina en rol protagónico

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (La chica del tren)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Mejor interpretación de actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or high water)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Mejor interpretación de actriz de reparto

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Mejor intepretación de reparto

Captain Fantastic (Bleecker Street)

Fences (Paramount Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios And Roadside Attractions)

Moonlight (A24)

SERIES DE TELEVISIÓN

Mejor interpretación masculina en rol protagónico en película para televisión

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Sterling K. Brown (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Bryan Cranston (All The Way)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Courtney B. Vance (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Mejor interpretación femenina en rol protagónico en película para televisión

Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Audra Mcdonald (Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill)

Sarah Paulson (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Kerry Washington (Confirmation)

Mejor interpretación masculina en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Kevin Spacey (House Of Cards)

Mejor interpretación femenina en serie dramática

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Robin Wright (House Of Cards)

Mejor interpretación masculina en serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Mejor interpretación femenina en serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Downton Abbey (Masterpiece/PBS)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Mejor serie de comedia

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-Ish (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)