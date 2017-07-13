Premios Emmy 2017: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

La ambiciosa serie de ciencia-ficción “Westworld” dominó las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy 2017 con 22 candidaturas y recibió así el testigo de Game of Thrones para intentar ocupar su lugar como la gran producción televisiva de la actualidad.

Ante la ausencia este año de “Game of Thrones”, que tiene el récord histórico de premios Emmy con 38 galardones pero que con el retraso de su séptima temporada se quedó fuera del plazo de inscripción, fue otra súperproducción de HBO, “Westworld”, la que lideró las nominaciones por delante de “Stranger Things” y “Feud”, con 18 menciones cada una.

Además, Anthony Hopkins y Evan Rachel Wood, dos de los protagonistas de “Westworld”, optarán a los premios a mejor actor y actriz de una serie dramática, respectivamente.

Artistas de la talla de Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”) y Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) también fueron nominadas a la estatuilla a la mejor intérprete dramática.

Ellos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep • HBO

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Claire Foy (The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House Of Cards”)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA LIMITADA

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Masterpiece”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard Of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE CÓMICA

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

PROGRAMA DE REALITY COMPETITIVO

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

SERIE DE VARIEDAD

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

SERIE LIMITADA

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

Genius

The Night Of

PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

PROGRAMA DE VARIEDAD DE SKETCHES

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Shows

PROGRAMA DE REALITY ESTRUCTURADO

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

PROGRAMA DE REALITY

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY EN PROGRAMA COMPETITIVO

Alec Baldwin (Match Game)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum y Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart y Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)