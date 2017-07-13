Premios Emmy 2017: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

La ambiciosa serie de ciencia-ficción “Westworld” dominó las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy 2017 con 22 candidaturas y recibió así el testigo de Game of Thrones para intentar ocupar su lugar como la gran producción televisiva de la actualidad.
Ante la ausencia este año de “Game of Thrones”, que tiene el récord histórico de premios Emmy con 38 galardones pero que con el retraso de su séptima temporada se quedó fuera del plazo de inscripción, fue otra súperproducción de HBO, “Westworld”, la que lideró las nominaciones por delante de “Stranger Things” y “Feud”, con 18 menciones cada una.
Además, Anthony Hopkins y Evan Rachel Wood, dos de los protagonistas de “Westworld”, optarán a los premios a mejor actor y actriz de una serie dramática, respectivamente.
Artistas de la talla de Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”) y Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) también fueron nominadas a la estatuilla a la mejor intérprete dramática.
Ellos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House Of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master Of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep • HBO
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”)
Claire Foy (The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House Of Cards”)
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA LIMITADA
Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)
Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)
Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Masterpiece”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard Of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE CÓMICA
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE CÓMICA
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
PROGRAMA DE REALITY COMPETITIVO
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
SERIE DE VARIEDAD
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
SERIE LIMITADA
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
Genius
The Night Of
PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us)
Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA
Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
PROGRAMA DE VARIEDAD DE SKETCHES
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Shows
PROGRAMA DE REALITY ESTRUCTURADO
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are
PROGRAMA DE REALITY
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation With Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
PRESENTADOR DE REALITY EN PROGRAMA COMPETITIVO
Alec Baldwin (Match Game)
W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)
RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Heidi Klum y Tim Gunn (Project Runway)
Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior)
Martha Stewart y Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA
Judy Davis (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Regina King (American Crime)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA
Bill Camp (The Night Of)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
Nominaciones a la 69ª edición de los Premios Emmy https://t.co/vH7L7vfHvP pic.twitter.com/N0zIt5MNVN— Premios Oscar (@PremiosOscar) 13 de julio de 2017
