Paris Jackson se desnuda en Instagram por estas razones

Paris Jackson, hija del “Rey del pop”, causó revuelo en las redes sociales debido a una imagen que compartió desde su cuenta de Instagram.
En la fotografía, Paris Jackson muestra la mitad del cuerpo sin ropa, luciendo uno de sus 23 tatuajes. La descripción de la foto fue lo que más sorprendió, pues la hija de Michael Jackson se esfuerza en explicar el porqué de su desnudo.
“Lo diré de nuevo para aquellos que cuestionan lo que representan y cómo me expreso. La desnudez empezó como un movimiento para “volver a la naturaleza”, “expresar la libertad”, “ser más saludable” e incluso fue llamado una filosofía”, escribió la joven celebridad en Instagram.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
“Es quien soy y me niego a rehuir y mantener mis creencias en secreto”, afirmó Paris Jackson.
Recordemos que recientemente, Paris Jackson ha sumado credenciales a su perfil de “it-girl del momento” y acaba de firmar para ser la nueva imagen de Calvin Klein.
