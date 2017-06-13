Jennifer Pamplona, la brasileña que gastó miles de dólares para ser como Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Pamplona es una brasileña de 24 años que ha gastado cerca de 180 dólares en cirugías para ser idéntica a Kim Kardashian. Según contó la modelo a Daily Mail, sufrió de bullying en su infancia puesto que era muy delgada. “Me hacían mucho bullying en la escuela porque era muy flaca y no tenía tantas curvas como otras brasileñas”, señaló.
Esto motivó a que Jennifer Pamplona se sometiera a diversas cirugías desde los 17 años. ¿Cuál fue su primer retoque? Se aumentó los pechos. Tras una exitosa operación, la modelo se enamoró de Celso Santebanes, conocido mundialmente como “Ken humano”, quien lamentablemente murió en 2015 por culpa de la leusemia. La brasileña cayó en depresión y continuó con el sueño que tuvo su pareja… seguir operándose.
“Un programa de televisión me invitó a cambiarme el cuerpo y decidí continuar sus sueños de convertirme en una Barbie con curvas para él. Siempre fue su sueño que yo me pareciera a una muñeca humana, y después de hacerme cirugía me di cuenta que ya no tenia depresión”, agregó Jennifer Pamplona.
Hasta el momento, los médicos le han retirado cuatro costillas, le han aumentado los senos, se ha hecho una rinoplastia, liposucción, implantes en el mentón, labios, carillas dentales e inyecciones en los mulos y el trasero
“Me dicen que mi tipo de cuerpo es demasiado pequeño para ser como el de Kim Kardashian pero seguiré luchando contra los doctores para lograr que se parezca al de ella”, finalizó.
