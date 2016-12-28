Menú
Ronda Rousey: tan lejos, pero tan cerca de sus seguidores en UFC

Ronda Rousey peleará ante Amanda Nunes por el Título Peso Gallo de UFC | Foto: Instagram / Ronda Rousey

Síguenos en Facebook



Desde el pasado 16 de noviembre de 2015, Ronda Rousey tomó la decisión de alejarse de todos los focos para no dar entrevistas o alguna exclusiva luego de perder el campeonato Peso Gallo de UFC ante Holly Holm. Sin embargo, la popular “Rowdy” siempre ha estado más cercana a sus seguidores a través de las redes sociales. En estas últimas semanas ha dado pocas declaraciones, pero por Instagram ha mostrado la increíble forma física que tiene antes de la pelea de su vida.

Ronda Rousey se convirtió en la imagen de la división femenina dentro de UFC. Por este modo, su gran ausencia en el octágono se sintió mucho y el evento UFC 207 será uno de los más grandes del año por su retorno. Tras más de 500 días de no pelear de manera oficial, “Rowdy” sabe lo que significa volver a Las Vegas y pelear por el cinturón ante Amanda Nunes.

Poco se ha dicho de la vigente campeona Peso Gallo de UFC, pues la aparición de Ronda Rousey ha opacado a Amanda Nunes. La peleadora norteamericana viene de un campamento muy exigente y ya se encuentra en Las Vegas para disputar la última pelea del año.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Ronda Rousey viene dejando mensajes alentadores y genera gran expectativa para lo que será UFC 207. Rowdy luce con un físico increíble y en más de 11 meses parece haber dejado de lado su belleza y las publicidades para enfocarse en la pelea y recuperar el cinturón.

