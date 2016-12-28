Ronda Rousey: tan lejos, pero tan cerca de sus seguidores en UFC
Desde el pasado 16 de noviembre de 2015, Ronda Rousey tomó la decisión de alejarse de todos los focos para no dar entrevistas o alguna exclusiva luego de perder el campeonato Peso Gallo de UFC ante Holly Holm. Sin embargo, la popular “Rowdy” siempre ha estado más cercana a sus seguidores a través de las redes sociales. En estas últimas semanas ha dado pocas declaraciones, pero por Instagram ha mostrado la increíble forma física que tiene antes de la pelea de su vida.
Ronda Rousey se convirtió en la imagen de la división femenina dentro de UFC. Por este modo, su gran ausencia en el octágono se sintió mucho y el evento UFC 207 será uno de los más grandes del año por su retorno. Tras más de 500 días de no pelear de manera oficial, “Rowdy” sabe lo que significa volver a Las Vegas y pelear por el cinturón ante Amanda Nunes.
Poco se ha dicho de la vigente campeona Peso Gallo de UFC, pues la aparición de Ronda Rousey ha opacado a Amanda Nunes. La peleadora norteamericana viene de un campamento muy exigente y ya se encuentra en Las Vegas para disputar la última pelea del año.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Ronda Rousey viene dejando mensajes alentadores y genera gran expectativa para lo que será UFC 207. Rowdy luce con un físico increíble y en más de 11 meses parece haber dejado de lado su belleza y las publicidades para enfocarse en la pelea y recuperar el cinturón.
This is for all of you who have been by my side. I know who you are. See you December 30th. #FearTheReturn #ufc207 Click the link in my bio to purchase the shirt or go to Represent.com/Rousey. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Noah's Animal House and The Shade Tree.
noahanimalhouse provides safety, shelter & support for the pets of the women and children of The Shade Tree,shadetreevegas, a shelter that offers refuge to victims of domestic abuse. Thanks to Noah's, no woman has to choose between a safe space and leaving her pet behind.
