    Facebook: Dog spends 2 days on frozen rail-tracks trying to save injured pal
    Love in animal kingdom. (Source: Denis Malafeev/ RT)

    This heartwarming story from western Ukraine tells a tale of true friendship and love coming from the animal kingdom. A dog spent two days protecting an injured buddy that couldn’t move from the tracks.

    Facebook user Denis Malafeev posted pictures of the two dogs that he found at a small train station not far from the town of Uzhgorod.

    One of the dogs appeared to have been injured by a train and couldn’t move from the tracks, so the other stayed there for two days keeping his friend warm and protecting her from oncoming trains by holding her down with his weight as the train passed just above their heads.

    “He kept her warm for two days under the constant threat of danger! I don’t know what to call it: instinct, love, friendship, attachment. I only know this: not every human is capable of this. We should all learn from it!” Malafeev wrote on his Facebook page

    The animals have since then been adopted and named Panda and Lucy.

    People in social media criticized the cameraman. In Facebook, comments stated that instead of filming the dogs, he should have helped the animals before the train arrived.

    Source: RT

