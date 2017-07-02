Se conocieron hace 20 años, en preescolar, y se acaban de casar

Los enamoramientos durante la época del colegio suelen ser tiernos, pero en la mayoría de casos no duran mucho tiempo. Sin embargo, Laura Scheel y Matt Grodsky se conocieron de pequeños en preescolar, hace 20 años, y recientemente se han casado.
La pareja se conoció en una institución preescolar en Phoenix (Estados Unidos). En un post en la cuenta de Instagram The Way We Met, Matt contó que uno de sus recuerdos de aquella época es de cuando tenía 3 años: se paró frente a su clase y declaró su amor por su mejor amiga Laura.
“Estuve enamorado de Laura desde que era un niño y lo sigo estando en estos días”, escribió Matt.
Por su parte, Laura contó al Hufftintong Post que solían ser muy unidos. “Hacíamos casi todo juntos. Pudimos hasta haber explotado juntos”, dijo.
Ambos fueron a escuelas distintas y perdieron contacto. Sin embargo, se reencontraron hace algunos años, durante la época del instituto, luego que Laura vio el nombre de Matt en la agenda telefónica de un amigo que tenían en común y luego de dos semanas, ambos empezaron a salir juntos.
Ellos estuvieron en distintos institutos. Además, cada uno estudió en universidades diferentes, en distintos estados, pero mantuvieron su relación amorosa pese a todo.
Ahora, Matt decidió “cumplir su promesa de entonces” y la pareja se casó en diciembre de 2016.
