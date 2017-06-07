Dramática historia de actriz porno que "venció" a luchador de MMA

Síguenos en Facebook
En agosto de 2014, la famosa actriz porno Christy Mack y su pareja Jonathan Koppenhaver, conocido como ‘War Machine’ (“Máquina de Guerra”) en el mundo a las artes marciales mixtas (MMA) y UFC, protagonizaron una escalofriante escena de terror. Él la golpeó brutalmente tras encontrarla “en la cama” con otro” y estuvo a punto de matarla. Tres años después de aquel episodio, la mujer “envió a la lona” al luchador y logró que la justicia de Nevada (USA) lo condenara a prisión perpetua.
La estrella porno, cuyo nombre real Christine Mackinday, declaró en el juicio que ese día estaba en su casa de Las Vegas con Corey Thomas, famoso por participar en un reality show norteamericano llamado “Megan Wants a Millionaire”. Todo marchaba bien, ella había puesto en pausa su relación con el luchador y se estaba dando una nueva oportunidad con el actor.
Sin embargo jamás imaginó que War Machine llegaría y los encontraría juntos. La escena se tornó oscura, pues el peleador perdió el control, lo cogió a él y lo golpeó por casi una hora. Luego lo soltó y echó de la casa.
Después la buscaría y se ensañaría por más de dos horas con Christy Mack. Luego huyó del lugar. La actriz fue hospitalizada por lesiones severas, incluyendo una nariz rota, hígado lascerado, una costilla fracturada y la pérdida de dos dientes.
Una semana después Jonathan Koppenhaver fue capturado y arrestado preventivamente. Dos meses después intentó quitarse la vida en su celda, pero fracasó.
Durante el proceso judicial, Christy Mack contó cosas aterradoras sobre su relación y el comportamiento de su expareja.
El calvario de la actriz porno terminó este lunes, cuando la Corte del distrito del Condado Clark en Nevada halló a ‘War Machine’ culpable en 29 de los 34 cargos por los que estaba acusado, entre los que se encuentran la tortura, el intento de asesinato, el secuestro, el ataque sexual y la coacción.
“Finalmente, cerré un capítulo muy oscuro de mi vida. Gracias a todos por su amor a lo largo de mi trayecto. No han sido años fáciles, y valoro todo su apoyo. Mi correo electrónico seguirá siempre disponible si alguien cree que necesita apoyo. Si escuchas algo, habla. No estas solo”, escribió la actriz porno en Instagram tras la lectura de sentencia.
Today I finally get to put a close to a very dark chapter in my life. Thank you all for your positivity and love throughout my journey. It has not been an easy few years, and I value all of your support. I could not have seen this through to the end without knowing that all of this pain is not without purpose. My dm's and email have always been, and will continue to be available if you find yourself in need of help or support. Reach out. Believe them when they do reach out. If you hear something, speak out. You are not alone.
2 days, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and last night. I've had several dentist visits to make eating more comfortable and make my smile look more normal. I still have a few more dental visits to go. I've had my eyes checked out and made aware that I'm very lucky to have my vision where it is, since the muscle is tethered by the fragments from the blowout fracture in my left eye. My multiple nose fractures will be fixed in the next couple of months. While they're fairly symmetrical, my nose is shifted on the inside and out causing breathing issues. (I also make everyone feel how my bone sticks out on the left side because it feels so weird.) My top lip will regain movement in less than 6 months… looking forward to using straws again. My liver seems to be alright. I was admitted back to the hospital shortly after I was released the first time for some minor treatment, but I did not have to have surgery. While my face is starting to look decent again from the swelling going down, it is still not my own. Cutting what was left of my hair off, and losing 15 lbs(it's a lot when you're 5'1") made me feel even further away from myself. It's hard to look in the mirror every day and see someone you do not know. After having makeup done and dressing up for yesterday's charity event, I felt much better about how I look now. It made me feel more normal, and beautiful for the first time in a very long time. The event that I went to was for Face Forward. A non profit charity that funds surgeries for women and children that have been in horrible situations that require them to have reconstructive surgery. They are not funding me, my surgeries are being donated by other doctors. I met many wonderful people and look forward to working more with them in the future.
